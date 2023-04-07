Fani-Kayode to Peter Obi: Leave Nigeria and don’t return

The Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Dani-Kayode, has told the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, to leave the country and not return again.

The former Minister of Aviation made the remark in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday in response to Obi’s remark.

Obi had said he was under pressure to leave Nigeria after the release of an audio in which he was alleged to have had a conversation with the Founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor, who has since denounced the audio as fake, said on Wednesday: “These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.”

Reacting on Thursday to Obi through his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode tweeted: “Please do us all a big favour and go!

“Sooner the better and never come back!”

