Family formally announces singer Sammie Okposo’s death

The family of Sammie Okposo has formally announced the death of gospel singer, who passed away on Friday morning.

The popular singer’s death was confirmed by the family in a statement signed by one Hecter Okposo.

In the statement, however, the family did not reveal the cause of Sammie’s death.

It read: “It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that I announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Minister of God, Sammie Okposo.

“Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022.

“More details about the burial will be communicated soon.

“We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels.

“We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”





