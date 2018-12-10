Falcons’ coach Dennerby targets World Cup knockout rounds

Coach Thomas Dennerby reflected on Monday that his African champions must scoop all three points against Norway in their first match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to stand on a good pedestal of reaching the knockout stages.

Coach Thomas Dennerby reflected on Monday that his African champions must scoop all three points against Norway in their first match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to stand on a good pedestal of reaching the knockout stages.

The Swedish tactician made this observation as he inspected, alongside other members of the Nigeria delegation, the facilities for the Super Falcons’ first match of the finals, including the 21,000 capacity Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims.

Dennerby said: “In the early editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Norway used to have outstanding teams. I am not saying they no longer have a strong team. But I believe that if we are able to use our power and pace to maximum effect, and we improve our marksmanship, we can get a good result against them.

“Certainly, we would need a fitness coach to put the Super Falcons in great shape so that we can have that power and great pace to work for us. We would also need to play friendly matches and invitational tournaments to try various formations and combinations.”

The inspection of the Stade Auguste Delaune was done alongside the delegations of Norway, United States of America and Thailand, who would also make use of the venue for matches during next summer’s World Cup.

The stadium was opened as Stade Municipal in 1934, but brought down entirely and rebuilt in 2008.

It is named after a former Sports Minister of France who died in a concentration camp during World War II.

Nigeria and Norway go at each other’s jugular in the second match of Group A on June 8, 2019, a day after hosts France and Korea Republic would have opened the tournament at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Incidentally, Norway’s coach, youthful Martin Sjogren, is also Swedish and is a friend of Dennerby, who added: “Our objective would be to get three points off Norway. We would then go hard against Korea Republic and then take our chances against France. For me, coming to the World Cup next summer should not be about Nigeria just making up the number.

“We should have the mission to come here and make an impact at the World Cup. Nigeria is ripe for that, but adequate preparation will be key.”

The delegation, which included NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; and Team Administrator, Mary Oboduku, also inspected the Mercure Hotel Reims, where the Super Falcons will stay, as well as the training pitch.

After playing Norway on June 8, the Super Falcons will move to Grenoble to play Korea Republic on June 12, before heading to Rennes to take on France on June 17.