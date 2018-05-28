Fake spiritualist in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N1.5m

A 31-year-old man, Christian Chima, who allegedly obtained N1.5 million from a woman on the pretence of solving her spiritual problem, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides in Oluseesi St. in Balogun area of Iju, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between February 25 and May 10 at Iju Ishaga, Lagos.

Ogu said that the complainant, Miss Olubunmi Olojido, met the accused in a taxi and from there they got talking.

He said: “The accused told the complainant that she needed to clean herself from the evils of the world and invited her to an uncompleted building for ‘cleansing.’

“The accused obtained N1.5 million from her within three months on false pretences of getting her black soap for protection.”

Ogu further told the court that the complainant regained her senses after she had given the money to the accused.

He said: “The case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested while the other accomplice is still at large.”

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287, 313 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Chief Magistrate, J. A. Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until June 19, for mention.