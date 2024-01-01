Fagade commends Tinubu’s new year address

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has commended and expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s New Year address to the nation.

Fagade described Tinubu’s speech as a beacon of hope and a comprehensive roadmap toward national transformation.

He applauded the President’s acknowledgement of the challenges faced and his unwavering commitment to steering the country towards prosperity.

In his statement, Fagade praised President Tinubu’s emphasis on economic revitalisation, security enhancement, and the promotion of inclusivity as fundamental pillars for national development.

Also Read:

He expressed confidence in the President’s strategic plans, particularly in the areas of energy, agriculture, and job creation, foreseeing a brighter future for Nigeria.

Fagade highlighted the President’s call for unity and collaboration among Nigerians, regardless of political affiliations, as a crucial step towards achieving sustainable progress. He further lauded President Tinubu’s commitment to holding the administration accountable for delivering tangible improvements and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

The APC stalwart, during his interview with some journalists in Ibaban, reiterated his unwavering support for President Tinubu’s vision, pledging to work tirelessly to ensure the success of the administration’s initiatives within the state and contribute towards the overall progress of the nation.