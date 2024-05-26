Fact Check: Is replica of ‘Kaaba’ in Nigeria replacement for Hajj in Mecca?

Based on the detailed fact check provided by PRNigeria, the claim that a replica of the “Holy Kaaba” in Mecca was built for Muslim pilgrims in Nigeria appears to be false.

The viral video showed Muslims dressed in pilgrimage attire circumambulating a model of the Kaaba at the Hajj Camp in Kano, Nigeria.

This model of the Kaaba is part of the pre-departure orientation and training exercises conducted at the Hajj Camp for intending pilgrims from Kano State.

Speaking to PRNigeria, the Spokesperson of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sulaiman A. Dederi, confirmed that the Kaaba model and other Hajj-related structures at the camp have been used for over 20 years to train pilgrims before their actual Hajj journey to Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the setup aims to familiarise the pilgrims with the rituals and sites they will encounter during the Hajj, not to replace the actual Kaaba in Mecca.

Therefore, the claim that a replica of the “Holy Kaaba” was built for Muslim pilgrims in Nigeria is misleading and false, as the model at the Kano Hajj Camp is a training tool, not intended to replace the original Kaaba in Mecca, the fact check concluded.

A link to the FactCheck: https://prnigeria.com/2024/05/26/holy-kaaba-pilgrims-nigeria/

PRNigeria.