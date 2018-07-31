FAAN refutes claims of cannibalised machines at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has refuted claims that screening machines were being cannibalised at the nation’s airports.

Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, told newsmen on Tuesday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three screening machines at the Lagos airport had developed fault over the weekend which delayed facilitation of passengers.

Yakubu noted that there were sufficient spare parts of FAAN’s equipment nationwide to replace faulty ones, adding that its engineers also carry out periodic maintenance on them.

She said: “We don’t cannibalise our machines. We use them to screen passengers and baggage that come to the airport. FAAN is a very serious agency.

“We will not cannibalise machines. It is just because the machines were running all of the time and they just decided to breakdown. Some things happen that you don’t have a control over.

“Those things broke down not because of non-availability of spare parts. Machines do breakdown just like human do. The machines work daily for 24 hours.

“They just had technical glitches during the week and before the end of the day, one of the machines was fixed and it started working. And over the weekend, all the three machines were back in perfect working conditions.”

According to her, FAAN remains committed to the safety and comfort of passengers which can only be achieved by ensuring that its equipment were always in order.

She emphasised that the breakdown of the machines did not compromise security due to the assistance rendered by the security operatives at the airport who carried out manual check-in on passengers.

Yakubu also disclosed that the FAAN management team, led by Mr Saleh Dunoma, embarked on an inspection tour of the facilities at the international wing of the Lagos airport and expressed satisfaction with their performance.

She reiterated that facilities at the terminal had improved in the past six months, stressing that the agency would continue to enhance their functionalities.

Yakubu said: “The management at international (Lagos airport) has refurbished the toilets and improved on the lightnings; what is left now is the tiling. There have been a lot of changes in the past six months.

“The general ambience at the airport has improved and lots of things have been remodelled at the terminal. The signage has been worked upon. This has led to seamless passenger facilitation.”