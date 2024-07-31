FAAN directs airport managers on grounded Arik passengers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it has instructed all airport managers across the country to assist passengers affected by the grounding of Arik Air.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, on Tuesday in Lagos revealed this position.

FAAN said that it was putting measures in place to adequately assist the passengers.

It said: “This is to inform the public that FAAN is aware that Arik Air has been grounded due to litigation issues between the airline and its creditors.

“The authority has instructed all airport managers across the country to assist the affected passengers as Arik Air works out plans to rebook and transfer passengers to available flights.”

FAAN said that it would continue to ensure safety, security and comfort of all air travellers in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority had earlier on Tuesday ordered the grounding of Arik Air following alleged failure to pay a $2.5 million debt it owed Atlas Petroleum International Limited.

NAMA said that the Enforcement Department of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory enforced an order made by the court after the airline failed to auction its planes, which the court slated to hold on July 26.

