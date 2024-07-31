Air Canada flight cancelled after flight attendant loses it on cold passenger + Video

Air Canada passengers were delayed two days following a flight attendant’s meltdown on Friday that was caught on camera

The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a female crew member shouting and gesturing at a passenger in both English and French.

“You will behave or we will get off!” the flight attendant can be heard saying, before adding: “I’ll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?”

When a passenger asks her to call the captain, she then refuses.

“I don’t want no bullying against my crew,” the woman can be heard saying. “OK? Everyone behave.”

The altercation on Flight AC73 from Casablanca to Montreal happened after a passenger requested a blanket, CTV News reported.

The video raised many eyebrows on social media.

“I hate these half-complete one-sided passenger videos,” one user on X wrote. “Aircrew don’t randomly start to mistreat passengers.”

Another added: “I’m sure there’s more to this story.”

Others, however, slammed the airline and shared their own nightmare experiences.

Air Canada has not responded to the Sun request for comment but acknowledged the video to CTV News.

“We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action,” an Air Canada spokesperson said in a statement to CTV.

“We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada.”

The airline told the outlet that the flight would depart with a different crew.

Flight tracking website FlightAware shows AC73 travelled on Sunday after taking off 43 minutes late and arrived nearly two hours late to its destination.

Passengers were compensated for the delay, the airline told CTV.

