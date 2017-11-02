FAAN cautions against fraudulent recruitment agents

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has cautioned members of the public to be wary of person or group of persons parading themselves as recruitment agents of the authority.

FAAN warned that the scrupulous persons also extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians in the process.

FAAN gave the warning in a statement issued by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Yakubu, for the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the authority is not embarking on any recruitment at the moment.

Yakubu said recruitment into any government agency had a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service.

She said: “Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the authority or the nearest police station.

“FAAN will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort.”