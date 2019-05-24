The Kwara State Government has announced its May 2019 federal allocation figures.

The figures were contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Benjamin Fatigun.

According to Fatigun, the state government was allocated N3,249,378,997.03 for the month of May.

The figure, according to Fatigun, comprises statutory allocation of N2,356,943,482:05, Value Added Tax of N888,047,412:12 and exchange gain of N4,388,102.86.

Furthermore, the Permanent Secretary said the 16 Local Governments are to receive N2,388,693,517.13 as May allocation.

A breakdown of the figure, according to Fatigun, shows the statutory allocation of N1,882,024,866:95, VAT at N503,774,398:90 and Exchange gain of N2,894,251.28.