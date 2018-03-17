FA Cup: Dele Alli, Rose doubtful against Swansea 

Swansea vs Tottenham

Venue: Liberty Stadium

Kick off: 1:15PM

Dele Alli and Danny Rose will face late fitness tests ahead of Tottenham’s FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea this afternoon.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he understands frustrations with the club’s lack of silverware, which he thinks boils down to a feeling Spurs “deserve trophies we do not achieve”.

Spurs are without a title of any kind since they won the League Cup in 2008, although Pochettino has taken them to a runners-up finish in the Premier League.

But having reached the last four of the FA Cup last season, Spurs are now only three games from winning the trophy.

Pochettino said: “The people are saying that because they are frustrated because Tottenham in the last few years have shown unbelievable quality, play good football and everyone enjoys it every time they watch the team play.

“Sometimes they feel sad for us, not only our fans, but fans from other teams – not Arsenal fans.

“People that understand football very well know that this project is a project that is very exciting because we are not a club that are going to buy trophies, we are a club that is going to deserve trophies.”

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal is hoping to cast aside old memories of playing Spurs when the two sides meet at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans are in the last eight of the competition in more than 50 years, and have been in superb form under Carvalhal since he took over from Paul Clement in December.

Tammy Abraham is set to lead the attack with Andre Ayew cup-tied, while loan midfielder Andy King is also ineligible.

Harry Kane will miss the game having suffered ankle ligament damage during last weekend’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth. Dele Alli and Danny Rose will face late fitness tests.