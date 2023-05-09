Ex-Senate president’s wife dies, Lawan mourns

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has described the death of Jane Nnamani, wife of Dr. Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President, as devastating and a great loss to the family.

Lawal commiserated with Nnamani in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Monday.

He prayed to God to comfort the former Senate president and family over the irreparable loss and urged them to be consoled by her enduring legacy of good deeds.

Lawal also commiserated with the government and people of Enugu State over the sad incident and prayed for the soul of the deceased to have eternal rest.