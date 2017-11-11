Ex NBA boss lauds court’s reinstatement of Ndume

Taidi Jonathan, former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Minna chapter, says the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja, which nullified suspension of Senator Ali Ndume, has vindicated the position that the Senate does not have the power to carry out the action.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Senate on March 29, suspended Ndume, its former leader, who had asked for investigation of allegations of impropriety in importation of a bullet proof vehicle against Senator Bukola Saraki and perjury against Dino Melaye.

The Senate suspended the lawmaker following a resolution which adopted the recommendation of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges chaired by Samuel Anyanwu.

Ndume was suspended for six months, instead of one year originally recommended by the committee.

Jonathan, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the Court vindicated the position that the Senate acted in bad faith.

He said: “Regrettably, the time lost by the constituents cannot be regained.

“There should be express prohibition of power to suspend any member of the legislature unless by the court.’’

He explained that the judicial pronouncement of would curb arbitrary usurpation of judicial powers by the legislature under whatever guise.