Eve’s Desire: Why lubrication is important in sex, by Tiwa Says

Recently, a young couple came to see me because they were not enjoying sex in their young marriage. The husband complained that the wife did not enjoy sex and was not enthusiastic about it.

The wife in turn said that each time they had sex, she was bruised. Sex was always a painful experience for her.

I asked the husband if he did any foreplay before penetration, to which he replied that he caresses his wife’s breast but it yields little results. She was always dry and it made sex painful and uncomfortable.

To cut the long story short, I counselled them and talked to them about the importance of lubrication in sex. After this episode, I decided it was important to educate people on lubrication.

Lubrication is an essential part of sexual activity as it enhances pleasure, reduces discomfort, and prevents potential injuries. Whether you are having solo or partnered sex, adequate lubrication is essential for a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

So, what exactly is lubrication?

Lubrication in the context of sexual activity refers to the application of external substances to reduce friction and improve smoothness during intercourse. The body’s natural lubricant, known as vaginal or penile fluid, is not always enough to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience. In these cases, additional lubrication can be used to supplement natural lubrication and improve the enjoyment of sexual activities.

Why is lubrication so important in sex?

Lubrication is important in sex for a variety of reasons, regardless of whether you are playing alone or with someone else. Here are some of the main reasons:

1. Increased Pleasure: Lubrication can significantly increase the overall pleasure of sexual activity by reducing friction and increasing sensation. Inadequate lubrication can cause discomfort, pain, and decreased enjoyment of sex. Lubricants can help make sex more enjoyable and satisfying for both partners.

2. Reducing Discomfort: Inadequate lubrication during intercourse can cause discomfort, irritation, and even pain. Women are especially vulnerable to friction-related injuries, which can cause vaginal tears, abrasions, and other problems. Lubricant can help prevent these discomforts, making sex more comfortable and enjoyable for both partners.

3. Injury Prevention: Friction during sex can cause vaginal tears, penile abrasions, and other discomforts. These injuries are not only painful, but they also increase the risk of infection and other health problems. Lubrication can help reduce friction and prevent these injuries, making sex safer and more pleasurable.

4. Increasing Sensation: Lubrication can also improve sensation during sex by increasing smoothness and ease of movement. This can increase arousal, pleasure, and provide a more satisfying sexual experience for both partners. Using lubricant can help you have a more pleasurable and intimate sex experience.

Lubricant types

There are different types of lubricants in the market, each with its own set of features and benefits. Among the most widely used lubricants are:

1. Water-Based Lubricants: Water-based lubricants are the most commonly used lubricant. They are compatible with condoms and sex toys and require little cleanup. Water-based lubricants are also hypoallergenic, which means they are unlikely to cause irritation or allergies.

2. Silicone-Based Lubricants: Silicone-based lubricants are long-lasting and have a silky-smooth feel. They are ideal for longer sex sessions or for use in water (such as the shower or pool). Silicone-based lubricants are incompatible with silicone sex toys because they can degrade the material.

3. Oil-Based Lubricants: These lubricants are slick and have a luxurious feel. They last a long time and do not dry out quickly. However, oil-based lubricants are incompatible with latex condoms because they degrade the material and increase the likelihood of breakage.

4. Hybrid Lubricants: Hybrid lubricants combine the benefits of both water-based and silicone-based lubricants. They are long-lasting, easy to clean, and suitable for use with condoms and sex toys. Hybrid lubricants combine the advantages of both water-based and silicone-based lubricants with no drawbacks.

Factors that affect an individual’s natural lubrication level

1. Hormonal Changes: Hormonal fluctuations can affect the body’s natural lubrication levels. Women may experience vaginal lubrication changes during their menstrual cycle, pregnancy, menopause, or while using hormonal birth control.

2. Medications: Antihistamines, antidepressants, and hormonal treatments can all reduce natural lubrication levels. These medications can interfere with the body’s ability to produce vaginal or penile fluid, causing dryness and discomfort during sex.

3. Stress: Stress can impair the body’s natural lubrication system. When a person is stressed or anxious, the body produces less lubrication, which causes dryness and discomfort during sex. Relaxation techniques and stress-management strategies can help with this problem.

4. Age: As people age, hormonal changes can have an impact on their natural lubrication levels. During menopause, women may experience decreased vaginal lubrication, and men may experience decreased penile fluid production as they age. Lubricants can help to counteract these age-related changes and increase sexual pleasure.

Common misconceptions about lubrication

1. Natural Lubrication is Always Sufficient: Although natural lubrication can be effective for some people, it may not be sufficient for everyone. Stress, hormonal changes, medications, and getting older can all have an impact on natural lubrication. Using a lubricant can help supplement natural lubrication and increase sexual pleasure.

2. Lubrication Is Only For Older Adults: Lubrication is necessary for people of all ages, not just the elderly. Using lubricant can increase pleasure, reduce discomfort, and prevent injuries during sex, whether you are in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or older.

3. Lubrication is Only for People With Vaginas: Lubrication is necessary for people of all genders, not just those who have vaginas. Whether you have a vagina or a penis, using lubricant can increase pleasure and improve your overall sexual experience. Lubrication is an essential part of sexual activity.

Choosing the right lubricant

When choosing a lubricant, it is critical to consider your specific requirements and preferences. When choosing a lubricant, consider the following factors:

1. Compatibility: Make sure the lubricant you use is compatible with condoms, sex toys, and other products you may be using. Some lubes are incompatible with certain materials, so check compatibility before use.

2. Sensitivity: If you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergic reactions, choose a hypoallergenic lubricant that contains no fragrances, dyes, or other potential irritants. Water-based lubricants are usually the best option for people with sensitive skin.

3. Texture: Consider the lubricant’s texture and how it feels against your skin. Some people prefer a thicker, more cushioned feel, while others prefer a thinner, slicker texture. Experiment with various types of lubricants to determine which one works best for you.

4. Longevity: Depending on your requirements, you may want a lubricant that lasts a long time and does not dry out quickly. Silicone-based lubricants are well-known for their long-lasting power, making them ideal for extended sex sessions.

Finally, lubrication is essential for increasing pleasure, reducing discomfort, and avoiding injuries during sex. Using lubricants can enhance the enjoyment and satisfaction of solo or partnered activities. Lubricants come in a variety of forms, each with its own set of features and benefits.

Hormonal changes, medications, stress, and age can all have an impact on natural lubrication levels, necessitating extra lubrication for some people. Understanding the importance of lubrication in sex and selecting the best lubricant for your needs can help you improve your sexual experience and have a more fulfilling and pleasurable connection with your partner.

