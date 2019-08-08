Everton have agreed a deal worth up to £40 million for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi.

The Toffees opted to make an 11th-hour move for Iwobi after having an improved offer rejected for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, who handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in at attempt to leave Selhurst Park.

However, Palace stood firm over their valuation in excess of £80 million and Everton turned to Iwobi, improving their initial £30 million offer.

Everton are now in a race against time to complete the necessary paperwork.