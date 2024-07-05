Euro 2024: Spain, Germany clash as France seek revenge against Portugal

Three-time champions, Spain, will aim to spoil Germany’s hopes of lifting the Euro 2024 trophy on home soil when they clash in the quarter finals on Friday.

The quarterfinal match of the European biggest championship holding in Germany will be broadcast live on GOtv.

Luis De La Fuente’s side are the only team in the tournament to have won all their games, thereby establishing themselves as tournament favourites.

But they will be up against a resurgent German team under the tutelage of Julian Nagelsmann. Tune in GO Football (ch 61) at 5pm on Friday to watch.

La Roja head into this clash unbeaten against the Germans in their last four major matches, most recently a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniards emerged victorious the last time they clashed at the continental showpiece as Fernando Torres’ strike ensured they won their second Euro title.

Also on Friday, France will aim to get the upper hand over Portugal on GO Football (ch 61) at 8pm.

Didier Deschamps’ side are yet to score from open play in this tournament and they will have to contend with the heroic Diogo Costa whose saves against Slovenia earned Roberto Martinez’s side a place in the quarter finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema bagged braces when the two sides drew 2-2 in the group stages of Euro 2020, but Portugal got the upper hand in the final of the 2016 edition after Eder found the back of the net in extra time.

Les Bleus will hope to get their revenge this time around.

The Three Lions of England will continue their quest for glory when they take on Switzerland on Saturday on GO Football (ch 61) at 5pm.

Gareth Southgate’s side overturned a goal deficit against Slovakia in the knockout stage to win 2-1, while Switzerland’s impressive performance saw them knockout incumbent champions, Italy.

Netherlands and Turkey will go head to head on Saturday for a place in the semi finals.

Ronald Koeman’s side thumped Romania 3-0 to advance, while Vincezo Montella’s side saw off pressure from Austria to win 2-1 in the Round of 16.

Tune in GO Football (ch 61) at 8pm to watch.

