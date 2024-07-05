Tinubu congratulates UK Labour leader on election victory

President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, on the victory of his party in the United Kingdom general election.

The Eagle Online had reported that the Labour Party, headed by Keir Starmer, won an outright majority in the lower house of the British parliament, according to a tally of seats by broadcaster Sky News.

Sky News on Friday reported that with 467 of the parliament’s 650 seats declared, the Labour party won 326.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the general election minutes before any media outlet declared that the threshold of 326 seats was reached.

The exit poll commissioned by three broadcasters: BBC, ITV and Sky News, forecast earlier that the Labour would achieve a landslide win of 410 seats, while the number of seats for the Conservatives would be reduced to 131.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, President Tinubu stated that the party’s ability to reform, mobilize, and position itself for victory after 14 years clearly affirms the leadership qualities of Sir Starmer.

“As a former leader of the opposition in Nigeria, President Tinubu specially notes the determination and courage the incoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom demonstrated throughout his years in the opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party.

“President Tinubu also congratulates the citizens and the government of the United Kingdom, describing the Kingdom as an abiding model of democracy and Nigeria’s long-standing partner,” the statement partly read.

Ngelale added that “The President looks forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in mutual areas of interest and in strengthening democratic institutions, as well as in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both countries.”

