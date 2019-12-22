Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at bottom-placed Watford in the Premier League on Sunday as Paul Pogba made his first appearance for the visitors since September 30.

Though both sides struggled to produce moments of quality in the first half, it was United who went closest as Jesse Lingard was put through on goal and his chipped effort skimmed the roof of the net.

The visitors fell behind early in the second half, however, as Will Hughes’ free kick was headed on to record signing Ismaila Sarr, whose bouncing volley squirmed through the hands of David de Gea.

Just three minutes later Watford doubled their lead when captain Troy Deeney blasted in a penalty after Sarr was brought down by a rash challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Pogba came off the bench on 64 minutes for Lingard. The France midfielder, who saw his return from injury delayed by illness in recent weeks, was unable to affect the result despite an encouraging display.

The match marked Nigel Pearson’s second game in charge of Watford and his first win.

The result leaves United eighth in the Premier league with 25 points from 18 games, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.