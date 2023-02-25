EPL: Everton set to extend home winning run

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Venue: Goodison Park

Kick off: 3PM

Seeking a third successive Premier League home win under the tutelage of Sean Dyche, Everton welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 success over Leeds United last time out, while Unai Emery’s men suffered a dramatic late 4-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal.

Insisting that he meant his sensational strike against Leeds last weekend, Everton captain Seamus Coleman came up with the telling contribution in a fiery basement battle against Leeds, who demotion fears deepened as Everton moved that little bit closer to safety.

With 64 minutes on the clock, Coleman caught Illan Meslier off his line, and his sweetly-struck cross-cum-shot from a tight angle found the back of the net before the dogged Dyche-marshalled defence kept the Whites at bay for the remainder of the match.

Leaving the bottom three in their wake, Everton have risen up to 16th in the Premier League table courtesy of their narrow home wins over Arsenal and Leeds, but they are still just one point clear of the drop zone and will be dragged back into danger if results do not go their way this weekend.

Not since the pre-COVID days of August 2019 have Everton won three successive Premier League home games without conceding, and trying to get one over Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield was still a step too far for the Toffees, but optimism is slowly rising.

Each of Everton’s last five home games in the Premier League has seen the Toffees score exactly one goal, but a paltry total of 17 throughout the campaign is the joint-worst record in the division – only Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been as shot-shy.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was left less than impressed with ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following last Saturday’s game at Villa Park, where the Lions went ahead twice against the league leaders but felt the full force of the Gunners’ affinity for comeback wins.

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho scored either side of responses from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and in the third minute of second-half injury time, Jorginho’s long-range effort cannoned off the bar before comically bouncing in off the head of Martinez, whose time-wasting antics came back to bite him.

The Argentine would try to make himself a hero by going up for a last-minute corner, but Arsenal cleared and sent Gabriel Martinelli on his way to tap home into an empty net, leading a seething Emery to chastise Martinez for darting upfield without instruction from his superiors.

Having incredibly lost two successive home games by 4-2 scorelines – either side of a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City – Villa’s top-half hopes have suffered a blow as they lie 11th in the table, although an ailing Chelsea are only three points clear in 10th spot.

Emery’s side had clinched three away wins on the bounce before being put to the sword at the Etihad Stadium, though, and they are unbeaten in seven Premier League games against Everton – winning each of their last three – but attempts to break down Dyche’s defence at Goodison Park have proven futile so far.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, McNeil, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, Iwobi, Maupay.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.