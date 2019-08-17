Everton vs. Watford

Venue: Goodison Park

Kick off: 3PM

Everton will be looking to get off to a winning start in front of their home fans as they take on Watford at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees will be aiming to build on a 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace last week and boss Marco Silva will see the visit of his former club as a good opportunity to collect maximum points.

In his second season in charge at Goodison Park, Silva will hope to exceed the eighth position finish of last term this time around.

The Portuguese boss was given funds to strengthen his squad in the summer, and with the likes of Alex Iwobi coming in from Arsenal and Moise Kean arriving from Juventus, Silva has made some shrewd acquisitions.

A goalless draw at Selhurst Park last time out gives The Blues a good base from which to build, but it is a lack of goals which will be their main concern, having failed to find the back of the net regularly during pre-season.

Silva will be hoping that the arrival of Kean will aid Everton’s potency in front of goal, with the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and former Watford forward Richarlison also required to chip in with their fair share of goals.

Everton will be buoyed by their record at Goodison Park against Watford as they go into this weekend’s clash unbeaten in their last 13 home encounters against The Hornets.

As for the visitors, Javi Gracia will be looking for a positive reaction following their 3-0 home defeat to Brighton last weekend.

After some encouraging results in pre-season, including victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad, Watford got off to the worst possible start to the league campaign last weekend.

The Hornets can take inspiration from their results against Everton at Vicarage Road, where they have won their last three meetings in the Premier League.

Attacker Gerard Deulofeu is a key player for Gracia’s side and he will be looking to impress against one of his former clubs.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Gbamin, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Bernard.

Watford possible XI: Foster, Kiko, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Deulofeu, Deeney, Gray.