Chelsea breezed past Burnley with a convincing 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, ending a run of two home Premier League games without a goal.

Frank Lampard’s side had been beaten by Bournemouth and Southampton in their recent home league encounters, but never looked like losing this time around, even when Jeff Hendrick nodded home in the 18th minute, which was correctly ruled out for offside by the linesman and VAR.

Jorginho converted from the spot not long after, with Tammy Abraham doubling the lead before half-time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi swept home the third shortly after the break, which was given after a brief check from VAR.

Chelsea remain in fourth after their victory, five points ahead of Manchester United, while Burnley have lost their fourth successive Premier League game and are four points above the relegation places in 15th.