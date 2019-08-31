Burnley vs. Liverpool

Venue: Turf Moor

Kick off: 5:30PM

Burnley welcome Liverpool to Turf Moor in this evening’s Premier League fixture with both sides looking to build on positive results last weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side almost picked up all three points at Molineux last Sunday, while the Reds put three past Arsenal at Anfield in what was a very impressive performance.

Mohamed Salah was at his absolute best in that game but it is unlikely that he will have as much space in this game as he was afforded last week by David Luiz and the diamond formation implemented by Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Roberto Firmino also looked impressive against Arsenal and his movement and ability to link up Liverpool’s forward play will be essential to breaking down Burnley’s oft stubborn defensive unit.

The odds for this game certainly do appear to favour Jurgen Klopp’s side – they have won four of their five away trips to Turf Moor in the Premier League era and they are currently on a 12-game winning run in the top flight dating back to last season.

The last time the Merseysiders won 12 games in a row in English football’s top division was back in late 1990 under Kenny Dalglish, but, in a quirk of history, the club have never made it to 13 consecutive wins before.

It is unlikely, though, that that sort of thing will add any pressure to Liverpool, who are one of the most well-drilled and organised sides in the league.

One glimmer of hope for Burnley, however, does come from Klopp’s usually excellent defence. They were shaky at times against Southampton and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in four games this season, which does suggest there will be opportunities for the home side.

A win for Liverpool will maintain their perfect start to this campaign and keep them top of the table heading into the first international break of the season.

Although Burnley fell 3-1 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, it is difficult to put too much stock by that performance given the fact Dyche has generally shown little interest in the cups before and made 10 changes for the fixture at Turf Moor.

Much more indicative are the club’s performances to start this season, such as last weekend’s showing against Wolverhampton Wanderers in which they were held to a draw by Raul Jimenez’s 97th-minute penalty.

As such, Burnley may have to rely solely on set-pieces to fashion opportunities and it may be that VAR could be their ally in picking up shirt-pulling or fouls in the area.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Liverpool possible XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah.