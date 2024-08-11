Enyimba unveil official global trading partner

Enyimba Football Club has unveiled Triomarkets, a leading online trading and asset management company, as its official global trading partner.



This exciting partnership will see the Triomarkets logo featured on the club’s kits and other touch points for the 2024/25 season.



“We are thrilled to welcome Triomarkets to the Enyimba family,” Club Chairman, Nwankwo Kanu, said of the partnership.



“This partnership aligns with our vision to associate with innovative and forward-thinking brands. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits both parties.”



David Ghrenassia, founder and director of TrioMarkets.com commented on the partnership, saying: “We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with Enyimba FC, a club that has captivated the hearts of many, including our own clients.

Also Read:

“This collaboration isn’t just about bringing two strong brands together; it’s about delivering what our clients have been asking for.

“With this partnership, we are thrilled to offer our Nigerian clients exclusive access to Enyimba FC merchandise, tickets, and unforgettable experiences. Watch out, Enyimba fans—something exciting is coming your way!”

Post Views: 2