Three teenage girls drown in Jigawa pond

Three teenage girls have been confirmed drowned in a pond in Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, ASC Badaruddeen Tijuana, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Sunday.

Tijjani gave the names of the deceased as Fatima Sule, 12, Nasiya Sale, 12 and Huwaila Sa’adu, 13, all of Tulla village

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 11am when the three girls went to cut some grasses to feed their livestock beside the pond.

“The NSCDC personnel operating in the area received a distress call from some members of the Tulla community at about 11:10 a.m. and rushed to the scene with the divisional disaster management officers for a rescue mission.

“And together with the people of the community, they were able to recover the bodies of the three young girls after about 30 minutes of search and rescue operation,” the statement said.

It explained that the recovered bodies were immediately rushed to the nearest health center in the area, where they were confirmed dead.

The statement added that investigation revealed that the deceased cut some grasses at the same place, where they were drowned.

It stated that the remains of the girls were handed over to their respective parents and have been buried according to Islamic rites.

The statement said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Danjuma commiserated with the families of the deceased and enjoined parents to look after their wards, especially at a time when ponds and rivers were over flooded to avoid such incidents.

