Environmentalists call for environmental-friendly alternatives to beat plastic pollution

To reduce plastic pollution in the country, some environmentalists have called for the replacement of the product with environmental-friendly alternatives.

They said this in separate interviews in commemoration of the World Environment Day (WED) on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that World Environment Day is the UN day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect the environment.

It has held annually since June 5, 1973 as a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matters.

The steps governments and businesses are taking to tackle plastic pollution are the consequences of this action.

Gloria Bulus, the founder of Bridge-that-Gap Initiative, an environmental non-profit organisation, said to beat plastic pollution in the country, we must switch to alternatives.

“The main problem in curbing plastic pollution is mainly the lack of capacity to switch to more environmentally friendly products to replace plastics.

“Also the Lack of awareness on the harmful impacts of plastic is another problem.

“If we want to completely reduce plastic pollution, the absence of alternatives for consumers and the general public is still an issue.

“We can practically put an end to plastic pollution by enacting laws and policies and ensure their implementation. Awareness creation can be helpful as we switch to biodegradable products.

“Sensitization on sorting of waste and proper disposal, including effective waste collection or evacuation as well as up-cycling and recycling play key roles in addressing plastic pollution,” Bulus said.

“To curb plastic pollution, we can advocate for the implementation of policies that address plastic pollution or the development of specific policies on plastics.

“We can also advocate for use of biodegradable products. Strong legislation on plastic pollution will be very useful,” she added.

On his part, Emmanuel Emechete, an environmental enthusiast, called for effective waste management and sorting to curb plastic pollution.

According to him, “Collection of recyclable plastics and other waste have been major issues yet to get an effective solution to plastic pollution in Nigeria.

“We need to adopt effective waste collection system that can serve from household to the waste management company or provider.

“We need to reduce the use of plastic for products of materials and items. Some items do not have any business being produced with plastic.

“To tackle plastic pollution we must support businesses that are working to reduce their plastic footprint.

“There are many businesses that are making an effort to use less plastic in their packaging and products. When you shop at these businesses, you are helping to support their efforts.

“Effective collection systems are needed to reduce plastic pollution. Holding the big polluters i.e. the company producing plastic related products responsible and accountable.

“We can also practise effective Recycling of plastic whenever possible. Clean your recyclables before you recycle them,” Emechete said.