Enugu: Police recover firearms, arrest four suspects

The Enugu State Police Command has recovered locally-fabricated arms and ammunition from criminals in the last two weeks.

It also recovered ATM cards used by criminals to defraud those whose genuine cards were swapped.

Police operatives also arrested four suspects in connection with the recoveries.

These were revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said operatives foiled a robbery attempt in the state capital, Enugu, on December 7, where they arrested a 29-year-old male suspect and recovered one locally-made pistol from him.

His accomplices fled the scene, the spokesman added.

He added: “On November 26, operatives arrested a 26-year-old male also in the state capital and recovered a locally-fabricated double-barrel pistol from him.

“In a related development, operatives on routine ‘stop-and-search’ duty on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, arrested a 22-year-old male who had two live cartridges on him.

“Operatives, in conjunction with security guards at a commercial bank, arrested a 26-year-old in the state capital on December 6 for swapping ATM cards of bank customers.

“Several ATM cards bearing different names were recovered from him.

“He confessed to have been engaged in ATM swapping crime for some time.

“His gang members escaped, however.”

Ndukwe added that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, reaffirmed the commitment of the police to maintain maximum security, law and order, especially during the yuletide.

Also Read:

He said: “The commissioner enjoins the citizenry to remain law-abiding; be vigilant, and continue to support the police with credible information to further rid the state of criminals.

“Such information can be provided at the nearest police station or by calling the police emergency hotlines: 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202, or 08098880172, or by sending emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com.”