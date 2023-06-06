Engineer docked for allegedly swindling company of N8.2m

An Engineer, Abdulwaheed Jibril, was docked in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court for allegedly swindling a company of N8.2 million.

The Nigeria Police charged the accused, of no fixed address, with criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation.

Jibril pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdulrashid Isyaku, told the court that the defendant was given the money by a company to supply, repair and instal transformers.

He further alleged that the defendant, after collecting the money, refused to carry out the installation and repairs, but diverted the money into personal use.

Isyaku added that the offence is punishable under sections 312 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Femi Motojesi, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, adding that the defendant was a first time offender.

Motojesi added that Jibril had been on bail and showed up at the station anytime he was needed, promising that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate Chukwuemeka Nweke admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N800,000 with two sureties who must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

He said one of the sureties should submit his tax clearance certificate for two years and current utility bill to the court and the sureties addresses should be verified by the prosecutor.

Nweke also urged the prosecutor to submit all proof of evidences to the defence counsel as approved by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in order not to delay court proceedings.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Act states that all prove of evidence should be submitted to the defence counsel before the commencement of trial.

The case was adjourned until July 3 for hearing.

