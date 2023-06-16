Employee docked over N3.6m fraud

A staff of Anxin Industrial Technology Company was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N3.6 million belonging to the company.

The accused, Joy Samuel, 27, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 6, 2021, at Alausa area of Ikeja.

Eruada alleged that the defendant obtained the money from the company under the pretext of depositing it into the company’s bank account.

“When investigation was carried out, it was discovered that Samuel didn’t deposit the money into the company’s account, rather converted the money to her own use without the consent of the company.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 314 stipulates 15 years’ jail term for obtaining under false pretence, while section 287 provides three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, T. A Oladele, granted Samuel bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 27, for further mention.