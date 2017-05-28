LATEST NEWS:
09. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 9, 20172min0

Related Articles

FeaturedNews

Google, others to train 6,000 African journalists on web

News

SSANIP stages protest to Lagos Assembly over LASPOTECH crisis

News

South-East governors urge northern leaders to advice youths against inflamatory statements

News

Kwara to construct N1.1b new secretariat

FeaturedNews

Breaking News: Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa Coalition

World News

Corbyn: Labour ready to ‘serve the people’ in minority government

FeaturedNews

Osinbajo in Maiduguri, explains new IDP food distribution plan

FeaturedNews

Emir to Igbos: I will sacrifice my last drop of blood to ensure peace

Emir-of-Katsina-Alhaji-Abdulmumuni-Usman-Kabir-e1497010190671.jpg
The emir urged the different communities residing in the state not to panic as the Emirate Council and state government would take all necessary measures to ensure peaceful coexistence

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, has said that Nigeria will continue to remain one in spite of its multi-ethnic diversity.
Kabir made the assertion on Friday at his palace in Katsina, when he addressed leaders of Igbo community and other Nigerians residing in Katsina State.
He said: “I am responding to the quit notice given to some Nigerians residing in the North by some group of people who are enemies of peace.
“Here in Katsina, I am ready to sacrifice my last drop of blood to ensure peace and protect all Nigerians residing in the state.”
The emir urged the different communities residing in the state not to panic as the Emirate Council and state government would take all necessary measures to ensure peaceful coexistence.
Kabir said: “You are Nigerians, because some of you were born here and you don’t have better place than Katsina.
“So, continue to conduct your lawful business activities, we are behind you.
“You are my sons and daughters like any other person, Katsina is your home, so, feel free do not go anywhere.”
The emir also urged them to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country, to ensure sustainable development.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousBreaking News: Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa Coalition

nextFederations election: Dalung sets date to inaugurate Electoral Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Google, others to train 6,000 African journalists on web

Breaking News: Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa Coalition

Adamawa: Seven children killed, injured by explosives detonated by driver

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.