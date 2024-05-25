Emir of Kano: Ribadu did not provide transport to anyone to Kano- NSA Office

The Office of the National Security Adviser has denied an allegation that the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the state on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, described the allegation as ‘untrue’.

Earlier, the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, accused Ribadu of facilitating the return of the dethroned Emir.

Reacting to the allegation, Mijinyawa said Ribadu did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado-Bayero to the state.

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano,” he said.

He, however, implored politicians to exercise caution in their speech, saying it could potentially undermine the diligent efforts of security agencies in upholding peace within the state.

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,” he warned.

Gwarzo in a short video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa on Saturday alleged that the NSA released two jets to bring Ado Bayero to Kano

He said, “The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We have not understood their intention.”