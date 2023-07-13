Emefiele has been charged, says DSS

828 828

The Department of State Services has said the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele had been charged to court.

An Abuja High Court had on Thursday ordered the DSS to either release Emefiele or charge him to court.

Reacting in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the DSS said the service had in 2022 applied for a court order to detain Emefiele but noted that he got another order stopping the DSS from arresting him.

Afunanya explained that the suspended CBN governor was arrested for “criminal infractions” for which he was being prosecuted for.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.

“The public may recall that the Service had in 2022 applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June 2023. This was on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice, and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.”