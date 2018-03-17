Electoral Act Amendment:  We are on the same page – Saraki, Dogara

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, have dismissed media report that there is conflict between them over the president’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. In a statement signed by their spokespersons on Saturday and made available to the press, they both stated that they are in agreement in responding to Buhari’s refusal to sign the bill.

The statement said: “We wish to inform the public that there is no such disagreement between the two leaders, and indeed the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“The Senate President and the Speaker, as heads of the two chambers of the National Assembly and representing the views of their colleagues, will want everybody to know that they are on the same page on what is the appropriate reaction to the President’s withholding of assent on the Electoral Act amendment bill.

“There is no disagreement between the two chambers as well as their presiding officers. The leadership of the two chambers constantly hold discussions and are in agreement on what to do, how to do it, when to do it and why it must be done.

“The issue at stake is not personal. It is about deepening democracy. It is about improving our democracy and the National Assembly is on firm constitutional and legal grounds to amend the law as well as take decisions in the manner they have been responding.

“We see that story and the insinuations contained in it as mere distraction and unnecessary misrepresentation aimed at creating division in the Federal Legislature. The Senate President, Speaker and their colleagues urge members of the public to discountenance the report.”