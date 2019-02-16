Elections: Minister calls for calmness, protection of corps members 

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the protection of lives of corp members deployed to various states for the general elections.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the protection of lives of corp members deployed to various states for the general elections.

Dalung made the call in a statement signed by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, his Special Assistant on Media on Saturday in Abuja.

He said “News of the postponement of presidential elections came to us as a big surprise after double assurances from the INEC.

He said: “For us to wake up a few hours to the elections, after voting points have been mobilised is quite devastating.

“Nonetheless, we will hold INEC by their words and will give them the chance to deliver on February 23 and March 9, 2019.

“While appealing to Nigerian youths that as worrisome as the news of the postponement may be, we must remain calm and continue to support what will lead to credible, free and fair elections this year.

“We call on INEC to make sufficient contingent arrangements to protect and guarantee the safety of the majority of the ad-hoc staff who are members of the National Youth Service Corps deployed all over the country to conduct elections.

“Historically, they have always been at the receiving end of most unfortunate political developments, so INEC should make constitutional arrangements for their welfare and security arrangements for their safety anywhere they are in the country.”