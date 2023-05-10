Ekweremadu: Read full sentencing remarks by Judge

The Eagle Online has obtained the full judgment in the case of organ harvesting under the Modern Day Slavery law of the United Kingdom involving a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu; his wife, Beatrice; and their Medical Doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta.

The sentencing remark was delivered on May 5, 2023 by Mr. Justice Johnson of the Central Criminal Court, United Kingdom.

While Ekweremadu was sentenced to almost 10 years imprisonment, his wife will serve about five years and their Doctor 10 years.

They were implicated in a move to get a new kidney for the sick daughter of the Ekweremadus, Sonia.