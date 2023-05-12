Ekiti governor heads for investors summit in Germany

Foluke Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Caterina de’ Medici Africa,, says she is set to receive Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti and his team in Germany for an investors summit aimed at promoting the state’s growth and development.

Michael said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja that Oyebanji and his delegation would join investors and other leaders of organisations at the Institutional Capital Forum (ICF).

Others expected at the conference are decision-makers, members of the academia and various stakeholders within the global sustainability industries.

The statement said in part: ” It is the 6th Sustainable Investor Summit (SIS 6) in Germany, on 16-17 May 2023 at the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof Frankfurt.

”SIS is a strong voice in the DACH region- Germany (D), Austria (A) and Switzerland (CH), advancing sustainable, responsible and impact investing, across all asset classes.

”The mission is to rapidly shift investment practices towards sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and generating positive social and environmental impacts.

”The summit provides a communication platform to help corporate leaders, government, and stakeholders tackle urgent challenges, reducing their climate change footprint.”

Michael, a United Nations SDG Award winner, climate advocate and project management expert, would lead the state on various meetings and negotiations in Germany.

According to her, Ekiti is transitioning to Green Economy toward net zero through agroforestry, climate-smart agriculture, circular economy, and trade facilitation.

This, she said, is through focusing on utilising long-term investment to achieve socio-economic and environmental development as well as the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our organisation is championing Africa Green Growth because we know that Africa will shape the future — not just the future of the African people, but of the world.

” The journey has begun with Ekiti,” she added.

”On May 16, Gov. Oyebanji will present Ekiti State’s ambitious goals, implementation plan and ease of doing business to facilitate necessary investments and partnerships.

“Over a hundred global business leaders will speak at the event,” she said.