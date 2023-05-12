Ekiti government distributes letters to 1,300 newly recruited primary school teachers

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has flagged off distribution of letters of appointment to 1,300 newly recruited primary school teachers in the State, with a charge to them to be innovative and embrace modern techniques and approach in imparting knowledge.

The letter distribution exercise which took place at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House grounds, Ado-Ekiti, was turned into a carnival by the jubilant teachers, who sang and danced as the Governor arrived the venue of the event.

Governor Oyebanji who restated his administration’s zero tolerance for examination malpractices, urged the newly recruited teachers to display patriotic commitment, high level of integrity and professional diligence to your duties.

“As a teacher for this millennium, you are to be creative, loving, connected, approachable, adaptive, talented and progressive. Improvisation, problem-solving skills, innovation and real-life interactions are more effective than tired lesson-note and repetitive but ineffective regurgitations. I therefore urge you to be the teacher for this age and the game-changing teacher for the future.

“I expect you to adopt this in your pedagogical delivery and to continue to scout for platforms that provide online training on teaching techniques and modern approach to learning. You will be expected to be part of our dream-team for the revolutionalization of the school environment to be a place of fun and learning and not a dreaded house of horror.”, the Governor advised.

Oyebanji, who noted that over 11,000 applicants applied for the job from which 1,300 were picked based on performances at the examination and interviews conducted, revealed that government had concluded plans to introduce practical agriculture and entrepreneurial skills as part of school curricular in the state, adding that each of the 40 benefitting ‘Agriculture in Schools Programme’ would receive direct grants ranging from N545, 786.094 to N874,459.25 for the take-off.

“Today’s event is yet another testimony in our quest to reposition basic education in our State in line with our campaign promises to our people, especially in the rural areas, many of which, have shortage of teachers as a result of retirements and other issues.

“I am therefore, glad to be here to present letter of appointment to some of the first batch of the successful applicants. The first batch of 800 newly recruited teachers out of 1,300 who were successful after the rigorous recruitment processes are here for this symbolic ceremony.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed that his government has paid N1.2 billion as matching grants for the SUBEB/UBEC intervention funds to enable public primary and junior secondary schools in the State to continue to enjoy unhindered and the necessary government assistance in the areas of infrastructure and training of teachers.

“With this development, Ekiti State would thus become one of the first States in Nigeria to access the 2022 UBEC /SUBEB Intervention funds to continue to witness the back to back Government intervention.

While congratulating the teachers, the Governor advised them to demonstrate highest level of professional ethics in which they must not fail in their professional code of conduct as a teacher and must never join in examination misconduct of any form.

He added: “As a State, we are declaring an unequivocal war on examination malpractice at all levels and we are not interested in “assisted” colourful examination results that are product of frauds. We want to maintain our tradition as a disciplined, learned and honourable people. This is our pride which we will keep by all means.

Earlier, the Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, who commended Governor Oyebanji for approving the appointment to fill vacant position in the education industry, stated that his intervention in the sector has placed Ekiti in the forefront of states that have continued to make remarkable improvement in standard of education.

Prof. Akinwumi called on the newly appointed teachers to reciprocate government gestures by being diligent in their duties and contribute their quota to the growth and development of basic education in the South West State.