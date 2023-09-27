Eid-el-Maulud: Pray for sustainable peace, security – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Augustina Ogbodo has urged Muslim faithful to use the period of Eid-el-Maulud celebration to pray for sustainable peace and security in the nation.

Ogbodo, in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said that sustaining peace in the country was necessary to advance the nation’s socio-economic development efforts.

She said that the command had put in place necessary security measures to monitor the celebration across the state.

‘’We wish the peace-loving people of Ebonyi a peaceful and hitch-free Salah celebration,’’ she said.

Ogbodo, however, thanked the people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation to the command’s effort to ensure security in the state.

She pledged the command’s commitment towards the protection of lives and property.