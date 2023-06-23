Eid-el-Kabir: DSS raises alarm over plot to attack worship, recreational centres

The Department of State Services said it has killed Kabir Bala, aka Okwo, a time jail breaker in Kogi State, and arrested Abubakar Muhammad, aka Abu Direba, a suspected gunrunner in Nasarawa State.

The secret police made this known in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Thursday.

This was even as the DSS called for vigilance prior to the Eid celebrations, stressing that reports indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities.

This, the DSS said, was evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among suspected terrorists.

Afunanya said the neutralising of Bala in Kogi State and the arrest of Muhammed in Nasarawa State was a result of joint operations carried out by a joint security team comprising the Department of State Services, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police in Nasarawa and Kogi States.

Afunanya said: “During the operation, the team seized the following insidious items 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition, 22 primed IEDs, the sum of N31,500, and one Volkswagen Golf vehicle with registration number- RBC202XA.

“In another joint operation in the early hours of today, 22nd June 2023, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala aka Okwo, one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi State. Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised. Others, however, fled the area. Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.

“On its part, the DSS calls for vigilance prior to the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies. Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.”

—