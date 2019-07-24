The House of Representatives member for Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Dr. Alex Egbona, will not have the luxury of enjoying his full annual recess with many of his colleagues.

Reason: He has been given multiple national assignments, including the restoration of life to all the moribund seaports across the country.

Egbona, who has been very vocal and sentimental about employment and empowerment issues, has been named as member of the ad hoc committee to investigate and monitor employments into the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government.

A statement from his Media Office on Wednesday said Egbona is also a member of the ad hoc committee with a mandate to work towards bringing back to life the Onne, Warri and Calabar and Onitsha inland ports.

The idea is ensure the decongestion of the Apapa and Tin Can Ports in Lagos.

The statement quoted Egbona as saying he was honoured to be named as member of the committees and that he was ready and willing to be part of history.

He spoke of the commitment of the House of Representatives to ensuring that the various seaports in the country returned to live and become productive, not just to decongest the ports in Lagos, but to also boost the economy of Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri and Onitsha.

According to him, the multiplier effects would be massive and would further create job and empowerment opportunities for the people, saying the move was in line with the Next Level agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari government.

Egbona said he was personally worried that the Calabar Port had remained inactive for years but expressed the strong belief that with the intervention of the National Assembly, there were high hopes that the seaport would bounce back to life.