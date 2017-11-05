Efe Ambrose shines in Scottish club win

Super Eagles’ defender, Efe Ambrose, posted a five-star performance in Hibernian FC 2-1 win over Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Ambrose, who last week sorted for a recall to the national team, was in action for the entire 90 minutes of the tie.

The 2013 AFCON winner partnered with Scottish star, Paul Hanlon, in the heart of Hibernian’s defence.

Hibs opened the scoring with less than a minute played, when Martin Boyle scored from distance, then Marcus Haber equalised for the visitors with a header before the break.

The home side needed an outstanding save by Ofir Marciano to keep out a second-half effort by Dundee striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui before Murray struck the decisive goal.

In a post match interview, Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said: “It’s a fantastic result, arguably the best of the season considering the circumstances.

“We’re down to 15 fit players, we lost three, but the second-half performance was more than I could have expected from the team.

“I thought they were breathtaking at times, particularly the last half hour.

“Second half, we galvanised and played well. I felt we could have won the game by more and I felt we had a perfectly good goal disallowed, Stokesy’s onside.”

Hibernian are currently third behind Celtic and Aberdeen on the Scottish Premier League table.