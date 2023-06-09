EFCC nabs 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers.

Its Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the accused were arrested Monday in a sting operation at Rivtaf Golf Estate, Port Harcourt, following intelligence on their alleged internet fraud-related activities.

He said that this included dating/romance scam, investment scam, oil scam, contract scam, impersonation, business scam, possession of fraudulent documents, crypto currency scam and forgery.

“The suspects are: Chukwuemeka Andrew, Gospel Asawale, Godbless Otuan, Francis ThankGod, Kingsley Udennaka, Ajuobi Obioma, Gogo Johnson, Hope Offor, Oxford Ibinabo, Boma Kallu, Ebuka Igwe, Hope Nweke, Augutus Chukwudi and Benard Greatman.

“Others are Chile Mark, George Lumartins, Iyala Ibisejubotonbo, Chizzy Collins, Marvin Maccus, Chimaobi Emmanuel, Precious Chibukem Kelvin, Peter Ayigi, Godswill Chukwu, Dele Emmanuel Niabari, Gabriel Noble, George Williams, Prince Sonah.

“The suspects also include Iwuoha Wisdom Chinemerem, Divine Loiya Princewill, Victor Ajieaku, Goodluck Richman, Nnadozie Kenneth, Daniel Bright Asuquo, Dickson Mirade, Onyechi Emmanuel, Chika Eguma, Fraclin Onokpite, Silvar Uzoeto and Great Rapheal,” he said.

According to him, others arrested are: Victor Awahobasi, Sydney Morris, Olaka Nkpoma, Boma Sobio, Uche Jerry, Onooriode Ruemu, Prince Davidson, Michael Anderson, Lovina Harry, Oti Wilfred Chinonso.

“They also included Divine Success, Promise Blessing Tamunoimama, Kpakol Bethram Tombari, Michael Solomon, Faisal Abdul, Victor Eseh Chika and Daniel David Elubu.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: phones of different brands, Laptops, Nigerian and Spanish Passports, Apple Wrist Watches, ATM cards, local and foreign currencies (Pounds, Dollars, Cents and E2 Coins (Binary Coin).

“Other items include: different brands of exotic cars – a black Lexus GS 460, C300 4Matic Mercedes Benz car, a black Lexus IS250, a black Lexus ES350, a Toyota Corolla 2007 Model, a black Range Rover and a black Toyota Camry,” he said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.