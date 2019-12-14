The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has started marking properties belonging to the former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu for seizure.

The commission in a statement released to the media on Saturday disclosed that the marking was done to ensure that the properties are not dissipated and the action was done following the December 5, 2019 order of Justice Muhammed Idris sitting at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, “be wound up and all assets forfeited to the Federal Government”.