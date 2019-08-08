The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over a 13-bedroom, one-storey building and a basement to the management of the North East Development Commission.

The property was forfeited by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

The Acting spokesman for EFCC, Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday explained that the property was forfeited on the order of the court, following diligent prosecution of Badeh for money laundering and corruption by the commission.

According to Orilade, the property is located at 6, Ogun River Street, Maitama, Abuja, and have been handed over to the NEDC management by the EFCC Director of Operations, Muhammed Umar.

Umar represented the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

He said: “I wish to congratulate the management and staff of the NEDC on taking the ownership of this beautiful edifice.

“I equally want to implore the commission to put the property into maximum use for the benefit of the staff of the commission and the country at large.”

On his part, the Chairman of NEDC, retired Major General Paul Tarfa, appreciated the gesture and promised to cooperate with the EFCC and the Federal Government in the fight against corruption.

Tarfa said: “We are grateful to the Federal Government and EFCC for allowing us to use this place permanently as office or liaison office, here in Abuja.

“We appreciate this gesture, because we understand that ministries and other departments and agencies have been trying to get this place but because of the importance government attaches to NEDC, we are glad that we have been considered for this.”