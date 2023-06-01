EFCC grills Fayemi over misappropriation of N4bn

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, is currently being interrogated at the zonal command office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in Ilorin, Kwara State, The PUNCH is reporting.

Impeccable sources privy to the development, told Punch correspondent that Fayemi arrived the EFCC facility at about 9:40 am on Thursday. “Fayemi arrived our Kwara command office at about 9:40 am today. Our operatives are currently grilling him over alleged misappropriation of N4bn,” a source said.

7“I’m not sure whether he’d be released today or detained. However, he’s not the only former governor that’s currently being probed by the commission,” another source noted.