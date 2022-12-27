EFCC arrests 21-year-old for alleged €17,000 Fraud

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested one Irabor Kennedy Osasogie for alleged fraud.

The 21-year-old was arrested recently by the Commission following a petition by one Antje, a German citizen.

The German citizen complained that the suspect defrauded her of €17,000.

The petitioner claimed that she met Osasogie through social media after she was defrauded of €68,000 by one Michael Patrick.

Antje alleged that Osasogie offered to assist her in recovering the money, but further defrauded her of €17,000.

Upon arrest, the suspect claimed he only received €12,850 from the petitioner.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, the EFCC said in a statement.






