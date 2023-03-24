EFCC, AFIT set to strengthen cyber security collaboration

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the Commission will work to strengthen existing collaboration with Air Force Institute of Techology (AFIT) on cyber security studies.

A statement signed by the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Bawa made the commitment when the Commandant of AFIT, AVM Olugbeji Jemitola, visited the Commission in Abuja.

The EFCC boss, who spoke through the commission’s Secretary, Dr George Ekpungu, said they were ready to deepen the existing relationship between them.

He said that modalities would be put in place for the full operationalisation of the Memorandum of Understanding earlier signed by the two organisations.

Earlier, Jemitola appreciated the EFCC for offering teaching and internship opportunities to the institute’s cyber security students.

“I also want to express our gratitude to the Commission, because when we conducted our staff audit, the EFCC assisted us in the verification of some of the staff in respect to their qualifications,” he added.

He said that the visit was to get the EFCC involved in hosting a conference on cyber security being organised by the institute, and on manpower development.