EeZee Conceptz Global opens entries for Gospel Groove Talent Quest

Gospel music powerhouse, EeZee Conceptz Global, has announced the opening of audition entries for the maiden edition of Gospel Groove Talent Quest, (#GGTQ2023).

The talent quest, according to the company, is aimed at discovering, empowering, and growing young gospel music artistes with the balance of ministry and industry principles.

Speaking on the reward for the quest, Project Manager, Gospel Groove Talent Quest , Ben Ogbeiwi, disclosed that N300m worth of prizes await the overall winner.

“Gospel Groove Talent Quest (GGTQ) is an initiative of EeZee Conceptz Global designed to discover and empower young and growing gospel music artistes with the balance of ministry and industry principles (MINDUSTRY). The aim is to give inspiring participants an opportunity on a journey to building a professional music career equipped with sound ministry values for the kingdom of God as a gospel music artiste.

“Our desire for this initiative is to create a global platform that will produce professionally resourceful Gospel Music Artiste with a burning passion for the work of kingdom expansion for Christ. The winner of GGTQ will receive a three-year recording deal worth N300m, which includes a car and a cash prize of N10m, plus other consolation prizes to be won,” Ogbeiwi said.

On the modalities for GGTQ, Ogbeiwi explained that the Participants will be screened by a team of judges through an audition leading to the live shows, where the best-performing participants will be decided by a credibly transparent adjudicating system.

He noted that the audition is open for entrants across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria who are between the ages of 18 and 30. Entry closes by midnight on 14 June 2023.

Oriade is Senior Public Relations Specialist