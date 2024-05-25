Edwin Clark @ 97 re-echos call for restructuring

Elderstateman Edwin Clark, on Saturday, re-echoed his call for restructuring to tackle the current security, socioeconomic and other challenges facing the country.

The former Minister made the call during a church thanksgiving service held to mark his 97th birthday.

Clark, a former Federal Commissioner of Information, who was happy to attain the age of 97, said that as the National Assembly reviews the 1999 Constitution, it was necessary to consider restructuring.

“This country must be restructured. President Bola Tinubu should face the political problem of this country for the development of all regions.

“This country has to be restructured so that everybody will be equal; so that every Nigerian can aspire to the position he wants to be.”

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Leader, who expressed joy at 97 said, “I feel very happy; very much reassured about my own life. I feel very much fulfilled and I give thanks to Almighty God that I am 97.

“I appreciate those who are taking care of my welfare and my security. I thank Nigerians too”.

He also called for a more united Nigeria where there would be more jobs created for the youths.

Earlier, Reverend Canon Bola Ogunyannwo, Assistant Priest of Saint James Anglican Church, described the celebrant as an individual who has dedicated his life to serving God.

Also Read:

“He is a very humble man who God has blessed to achieve a lot for our nation. Who has sponsored so many persons to rise to greater positions.

“Politically, he has done his bit,” he said.

Ogunyannwo also said that so far, President Tinubu has achieved a lot with the signing of people-centred bills adding that a lot of other progress has been realised.