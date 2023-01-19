Edo train attack: Two village chiefs, five others arrested

The Edo State Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the January 7, 2023 train attack, which resulted in the kidnap of 20 passengers at the Igueben train station.

Chris Nehikhare, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, said this when he briefed newsmen on Wednesday.

He spoke shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Benin.

Nehikhare said that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that the two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

“The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” he said.